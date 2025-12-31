Morning news brief

A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
A look at some of the works going into the public domain in 2026, like the characters Betty Boop and Miss Marple, the first film adaptation of "All Quiet on the Western Front" and many classic songs by George & Ira Gershwin.