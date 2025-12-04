Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Oliver Lucas is a ninth grader and vibraphonist at Mid-Pacific Institute who enjoys the creativity of improvisation. In this episode of “Tuesday Student Takeover,” Lucas shares the music that inspires him and offers advice for younger students, with a focus on music, school and family.