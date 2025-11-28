Martian dust devils generate sparks

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back a longtime island favorite, Tower of Power, ahead of shows early next year Thursday and Friday, February 19 & 20 at the Blue Note Hawaii, with shows at 6:30 & 9 p.m. each night- and then Saturday February 21 at the MACC. Horn and storytelling legend Emilio Castillo explains who is in the group as they return to celebrate 57 years of funk and soul, including a fun story of how their current lead vocalist has a connection to the band through his father, dating back decades.

