Federal judge orders full funding of SNAP benefits

Drilling for minerals deep in the ocean could have immense consequences on the tiny animals at the core of the vast ocean food web — and ultimately affect fisheries and the food we find on our plates. That's according to a study by University of Hawaiʻi researchers that's out Thursday in the journal Nature Communications.