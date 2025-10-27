Billboard listed the biggest 25 Halloween songs of all time. We beg to differ

Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Hip-hop has been a platform for oppressed and marginalized communities, especially Black Americans. Now, Filipinos have taken the genre to tell their stories in the diaspora.HPR’s Cassie Ordonio has more.