© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Informing, inspiring and connecting the people of Hawaiʻi
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How one Ohio business is weathering shifting tariff winds

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 27, 2025 at 5:45 AM HST

EarthQuaker Devices, based in Akron, Ohio, makes guitar pedals for musicians who want to create distortion effects in both live and recorded performances. It is among the world’s best-known pedal manufacturers.

But the ever-changing tariff policies are making it difficult to manufacture the company’s products and plan for the future.

J. Nungesser of Ideastream Public Media reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio