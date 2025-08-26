Four years after U.S. withdrawal, human rights violations and food insecurity dominate Afghan life

/ A military helicopter drops flowers over the city during celebrations marking the fourth anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal and the start of Taliban rule in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (Nava Jamshidi/AP)

This week marks the fourth anniversary of the frenzied — and deadly — U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war that ended with the country back in the hands of the fundamentalist Taliban.

Few will forget the painful images of throngs of Afghans who’d worked side by side with Americans, visas in hand, trying desperately to access the airport and board planes. This came as Taliban forces tried to prevent entry, and gunfire erupted into the crowds.

And then, more than 160 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber at one of the airport entrances.

Now, we look back at what has happened in Afghanistan since the initial days with CNN international correspondent Isobel Yeung, who has been covering the region.

