How the U.S. government defines antisemitism

Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol speaks with Maui residents as they commemorate two years since the Maui fires; Dr. Alika Maunakea shares insights on the mental and physical health of people exposed to the Maui fires
Clara Kim is a violinist and educator who is collaborating with living composers to bring this weekendʻs Live from the Atherton Classical concert series opener. The solo violin concert will feature 6 composers as Kim brings her experiences to the stage.IG: @claradelunakimWebsite: www.clarakimviolin.comhttps://www.hawaiipublicradio.org/events/atherton-concert-series