How Pam Bondi has redefined the Attorney General role

Taiga Benito, double bassist with the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra appeared on NPRʻs From the Top as a member of the Hawai`i Youth Symphony, and also with the 4U Ukulele Quartet. Currently working on his Performance Diploma at the Jacobs School of Music: Indiana University Bloomington, the Moanalua High School alum gives listeners a glimpse of college life for Music Majors. www.youtube.com/@taigabenito

