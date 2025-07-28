© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
What is the impact when parents can opt their kids out of school lessons for religious reasons?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 28, 2025 at 5:51 AM HST

In Texas, many parents are raising concerns about a new Bible-infused curriculum in the state’s public schools. A recent Supreme Court ruling allowing parents to opt their children out of lessons including LGBTQ+ themes could give new standing to parents who object to the Texas state curriculum.

Norah Rami, a reporter with Chalkbeat, joins us to discuss what this means for religious instruction in schools.

Here & Now Newsroom
