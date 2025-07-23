© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The U.S. House has voted to eliminate federal funding to public media. Now more than ever, our community can keep HPR going strong. Donate now >>

After massive protests, Ukraine's president reconsiders new anti-corruption law

By Joanna Kakissis
Published July 23, 2025 at 10:02 AM HST

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will heed protesters angry about his new anti-corruption policy.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio