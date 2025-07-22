© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Trump says he isn't following Epstein developments — and changes the subject

By Franco Ordoñez,
Ari Shapiro
Published July 22, 2025 at 10:07 AM HST

President Trump says he was unaware of the latest developments in the Epstein backlash and pivots to his complaints about the Obama administration.

Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
