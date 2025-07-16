Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
A final vote in the US House is expected today on a White House request to cancel previously approved funding for public media and foreign aid. The vote could come as early as 1 p.m. HST today, or it could extend to the deadline of tomorrow, Friday, July 18. There is a slim, fighting chance that this rescission act gets voted DOWN in the House today or tomorrow, preserving this funding for public media. We will be covering this throughout the day on-air and online. You can tune in to The Conversation at 11 a.m. HST today and hear updates from Bill Dorman and Catherine Cruz.
The tariff clock is ticking on a number of U.S. trading partners. The deadline for negotiations is now about two weeks away —but there's still some confusion on deals that have been announced as recently as this week. HPR's Bill Dorman explains in today's Asia Minute.