Morning news brief

A final vote in the US House is expected today on a White House request to cancel previously approved funding for public media and foreign aid. The vote could come as early as 1 p.m. HST today, or it could extend to the deadline of tomorrow, Friday, July 18. There is a slim, fighting chance that this rescission act gets voted DOWN in the House today or tomorrow, preserving this funding for public media. We will be covering this throughout the day on-air and online. You can tune in to The Conversation at 11 a.m. HST today and hear updates from Bill Dorman and Catherine Cruz.