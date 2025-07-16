Disposable e-cigarettes are more toxic than traditional cigarettes, study finds

/ Disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices are displayed for sale at a store in Pinecrest, Fla., Monday, June 26, 2023. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

A new study out from the University of California, Davis, found that disposable e-cigarettes are more toxic than traditional cigarettes. These devices expose users to higher levels of toxic metals like lead than previous e-cigarettes and regular cigarettes.

The study’s findings may have significant implications for young people, as disposable e-cigs are particularly popular among teens.

Host Robin Young speaks with senior author of the study Brett Poulin. He’s also an assistant professor in the UC Davis Department of Environmental Toxicology.

