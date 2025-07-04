President Trump takes victory lap after Congress passes tax cut and policy bill

Back home in Hawaii after performing Verdiʻs Rigoletto with the Los Angeles Opera, baritone superstar Quinn Kelsey visits HPR to talk about the first opera in `Ōlelo Hawai`i, The Sheltering Tree by Herb Mahelona. In their upcoming season, Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre will premiere the work about the life of Timoteo Ha`alilio, Royal Secretary to King Kamehameha III. https://www.hawaiiopera.org

Listen • 23:25