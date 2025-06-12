Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
President Trump says Israel and Iran should make a deal to end their exchange of airstrikes. But there's no sign of a diplomatic solution on the horizon, and Trump is also warning Iran not to strike at any U.S. targets.