Looking to improve your financial literacy? Here's some advice

Two separate reports out recently both paint a bad picture of falling financial literacy rates in the U.S.

The Journal of the Economics of Ageing published research in March that found literacy scores declining among older Americans. Meanwhile, the TIAA Institute and Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center found similar issues among millennials.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins host Asma Khalid to offer advice on where to find tools to help with financial literacy. She’s also host of the podcast “Jill on Money.”

