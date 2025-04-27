© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published April 27, 2025 at 10:15 PM HST

Federal authorities arrested more than 100 immigrants without legal status in Colorado Springs, Canadians go to the polls today, how West Texas is fairing three months into the measles outbreak.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Corrected: April 29, 2025 at 5:55 AM HST
A previous version of this story incorrectly said that health officials thought measles had been eradicated in the U.S. In fact, measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000. Eradication is a specific term that means a disease is not infecting people anywhere in the world, while elimination refers to a specific area. The story also incorrectly referred to the MMR vaccine as a treatment in one instance. It is a preventive measure.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio