Cellist Anna Callner Pare and her string quartet, Kai Quartet created Allegro Keiki - a series of musical events for listeners, especially young listeners aged 0 -5. Made up of professional musicians who are also teachers and Moms, the quartet performs an enriching program every month for keiki to enjoy in a welcoming space. Kai Quartet presents the next Allegro Keiki on Sunday, March 9th at Treehouse Kahala at 9:30am. @allegrokeiki

Listen • 10:30