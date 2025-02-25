© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Gospel superstar Marvin Sapp releases new album 'If I Were an R&B Singer'

By Michel Martin
Published February 25, 2025 at 11:20 PM HST

Gospel superstar Marvin Sapp is going secular — if only for a few songs. His new mini-album is called "If I Were an R&B Singer."

Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
