The future of passports with the X gender marker

Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
The order pausing all federal loans and grants was rescinded Wednesday by the White House Office of Management and Budget. However, there is still confusion on many fronts. HPR talked to U.S. Rep. Ed Case, who represents the urban areas of Oʻahu, live on Wednesday morning to discuss the latest.
Football players at Kalani, Roosevelt, and Saint Louis high schools have been part of a UH Mānoa study that aims to reduce concussions by training football athletes to tackle like rugby players. The Conversation spoke with Troy Furutani, the program manager for the Hawaii Concussion Management Awareness Program, about their findings.