A preview of Sunday's Grammy Awards

Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
In this time of disinformation, it is more important than ever to have a place of record. The archives of television news and now public TV stretching over many decades are being preserved at the University of Hawaiʻi West Oʻahu campus. The Conversation talked to Janel Quirante and Heather Giugni about preserving Hawaiʻi's collection of moving images.
New research shows that the aquatic habitat growing the fastest around the world is plastic — so researchers are looking for all kinds of help when it comes to eliminating plastic in our oceans. The Conversation spoke to Ronja Steinbach, a marine scientist who led the research.