Morning news brief

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence remembers filmmaker and meditation enthusiast David Lynch, who died last week at 78. In 2010, at the time his foundation was helping to fund a meditation program on Kauaʻi, he was a guest, in a chat focused on this passion of his, including a story taking us back to 1973, and his introduction to Transcendental Meditation. He would remain a strong supporter and advocate for TM throughout his life.

