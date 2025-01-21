Trump's focus on Alaska

Attorneys general from 22 states have sued to block President Donald Trump's move to end a century-old immigration policy known as birthright citizenship guaranteeing that U.S.-born children are citizens regardless of their parents' status. Trump's roughly 700-word executive order, issued late Monday, amounts to a fulfillment of something he talked about during the presidential campaign. But whether it succeeds is far from certain as attorneys general in 22 states and two cities challenged the order in court on Tuesday, seeking to block the president.