Trump's focus on Alaska

By Liz Ruskin,
Juana Summers
Published January 21, 2025 at 11:55 AM HST

President Donald Trump issued a flurry of orders yesterday focused on boosting energy production and rolling back some climate regulations. One order stood out, focusing on a single state: Alaska.

Liz Ruskin
Juana Summers
