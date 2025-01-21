© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published January 21, 2025 at 11:18 PM HST

Migrants can now be arrested in locations like schools and churches, new misconduct allegations emerge against defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, and Israel attacks the occupied West Bank.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio