© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 14, 2025 at 11:13 PM HST

Seven of Trump's Cabinet nominees face confirmation hearing Wednesday, an update on the latest from the LA-area wildfires, South Korea's impeached President Yoon detained over martial law declaration.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio