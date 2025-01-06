Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Director of Music of The Cathedral of St. Andrew, Nicholas Keone Lee invites listeners to the first Evensong of 2025. The downtown Honolulu Cathedral presents a Choral Evensong every month for the community to unwind and meditate on the day with beautiful choral music in this service. Lee honors the traditions of choral music, the Anglican church, the legacy of the Ali`i of Hawai`i while uplifting contemporary composers. https://www.cathedralhawaii.org
Guitarist JIJI will be in concert with the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra. She spoke to us during a break in a rehearsal to invite listeners to hear Joaquin Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez on Sunday, January 11th at The Hawai`i Theatre. https://www.myhso.org