Morning news brief

Director of Music of The Cathedral of St. Andrew, Nicholas Keone Lee invites listeners to the first Evensong of 2025. The downtown Honolulu Cathedral presents a Choral Evensong every month for the community to unwind and meditate on the day with beautiful choral music in this service. Lee honors the traditions of choral music, the Anglican church, the legacy of the Ali`i of Hawai`i while uplifting contemporary composers. https://www.cathedralhawaii.org

