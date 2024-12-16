One way to get more teens reading could be romance novels

Dr. Shawn Lum discusses holly and its significance with the winter holidays. He explores holly’s history and its transition into Christian traditions, where its leaves symbolize the crown of thorns. He also shares about Hawaiian holly, kāwaʻu, found on the slopes of Haleakalā and at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
Almost 75 years ago, a doctor at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore cultured the first immortal cell line that could be easily grown in the lab. Those cells were taken from Henrietta Lacks without her knowledge or consent. Her grandson told his family’s story this weekend to an audience at the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center.