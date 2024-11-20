NFL kickers are better than ever from long distance. It's changing football

Becky Sullivan has reported and produced for NPR since 2011 with a focus on hard news and breaking stories. She has been on the ground to cover natural disasters, disease outbreaks, elections and protests, delivering stories to both broadcast and digital platforms.
The University of Hawaiʻi has fired Athletics Director Craig Angelos in a shake-up that left him, in his words, completely blindsided — that's according to a post by Angelos on X. The AD was fired based on performance, according to UH.