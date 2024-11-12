Celebrating 35 years of The Real Deal

Seth Markow’s weekend jazz program, The Real Deal, celebrates 35 years on the air on Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Initially broadcast on KTUH starting in 1983, The Real Deal joined HPR’s airwaves when the station’s second stream, KIPO, came on the air in October 1989.

KIPO complemented KHPR’s primarily classical music station with broadcasts featuring jazz, rhythm, and news. Markow came on board as KIPO’s

music director, bringing with him a diverse music lineup. Reggae, Afro-pop, and global music, and more created a lively, eclectic mix that followed KIPO's daytime news offerings. Markow signed on syndicated programs like Steve Cushing’s Blues Before Sunrise from Chicago and A Prairie Home Companion. He also brought along his extensive jazz knowledge with his shows MilesTones and The Real Deal.

Markow’s weekend program, The Real Deal, draws from his extensive personal collection of records and his passion for jazz music. He often features birthday celebrations of jazz icons and themed shows around particular instruments or jazz styles. Markow continues to fulfill the mission of public radio by educating and entertaining listeners, sharing a wide range of jazz music that appeals to audiences across Hawaiʻi and beyond.

A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa alum, Markow’s 35 years on HPR was recently highlighted by University of Hawaiʻi Alumni. Read more here .

The Real Deal airs on HPR-1 on Saturday and Sunday nights from 8 to 10 p.m. HST. Find the latest playlists and listen to the HPR stream at hawaiipublicradio.org.

