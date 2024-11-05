Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
A conference about Indigenous innovation will be held this Friday at the Hawai'i Convention Center. It will spotlight what the university's Office of Indigenous Knowledge and Innovation has achieved after five years. The Conversation talked to the office's director, Kamuela Enos, and Kūhaʻo Zane of Sig Zane Designs to learn more.
Global growth in salon services is being felt here in Hawaiʻi. The Aloha Together Group is aiming to create more opportunities in the hair industry for locals. The Conversation talked to ATG Vice President of Marketing and Media Vincent Holloway to learn more.