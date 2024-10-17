Palme d’Or winner ‘Anora’ is a strip club Cinderella story

Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
Many homes were damaged or destroyed in North Carolina during Hurricane Helene and many more remain at risk from future storms. That's in part because state lawmakers have rejected or delayed efforts to modernize building codes.
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Daniel Byman, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, about the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and what it means for the war in Gaza.