© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Republican campaigns have been blanketing the airwaves with anti-trans ads

By Susan Davis
Published October 11, 2024 at 11:14 AM HST

Donald Trump and other Republican candidates in top races are focusing on campaign ads around transgender rights in the closing weeks of the election.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Susan Davis
Susan Davis is a congressional correspondent for NPR and a co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast. She has covered Congress, elections, and national politics since 2002 for publications including USA TODAY, The Wall Street Journal, National Journal and Roll Call. She appears regularly on television and radio outlets to discuss congressional and national politics, and she is a contributor on PBS's Washington Week with Robert Costa. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Philadelphia native.
See stories by Susan Davis
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio