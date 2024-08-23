© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Phoenix heat isn't ceasing at night, either

KJZZ | By Katherine Davis-Young
Published August 23, 2024 at 12:19 PM HST

Phoenix has set a record for the most nights with a low temperature of 90 degrees or higher. Climate change is accelerating the number of hot nights more quickly than hot days.

Copyright 2024 KJZZ
Katherine Davis-Young
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio