Former CNN executive is on a mission to revive 'The Atlanta Journal Constitution'

David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
Reality of recycling photovoltaic panels; The Battle of Guam during World War II; Reality Check with Civil Beat on housing problems following the wildfire disaster; Local singer Amy Hānaiali’i Gilliom headlines musical on Maui