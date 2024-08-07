Charleston, S.C., cleans up the aftermath from Debby

Victoria Hansen is our Lowcountry connection covering the Charleston community, a city she knows well. She grew up in newspaper newsrooms and has worked as a broadcast journalist for more than 20 years. Her first reporting job brought her to Charleston where she covered local and national stories like the Susan Smith murder trial and the arrival of the Citadel’s first female cadet.
Jana Ireijo said she's using wildfire charcoal from Maui's 2023 fire. She found charcoal near Olinda Road, across the street from the Maui Bird Conservation Center. She will be demonstrating live at the Downtown Art Center through August.