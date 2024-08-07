© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Charleston, S.C., cleans up the aftermath from Debby

By Victoria Hansen
Published August 7, 2024 at 10:51 AM HST

Tropical Storm Debby has dumped record amounts of rain onto Coastal South Carolina. In Charleston, people are starting to clean up as Debby slowly moves north.

Victoria Hansen
Victoria Hansen is our Lowcountry connection covering the Charleston community, a city she knows well. She grew up in newspaper newsrooms and has worked as a broadcast journalist for more than 20 years. Her first reporting job brought her to Charleston where she covered local and national stories like the Susan Smith murder trial and the arrival of the Citadel’s first female cadet.
