The political implications of Netanyahu's meeting with Trump

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Maui residents on road damage from fire cleanup efforts; The state and a maritime archeologist weigh in on the fate of the Falls of Clyde; A beloved local artist discusses his work in a new joke book; Guam's Olympic flagbearer prepares for track-and-field events in Paris