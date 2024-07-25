The family politics behind J.D. Vance's 'childless cat ladies' comment

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
The Department of Research and Development will select an economist for the project, which will look at daily rental use data and the effectiveness of converting short-term rentals into long-term housing.
Utah will host the 2034 winter Olympics, an honor it first had in 2002. The announcement came on the same day the state celebrates its founding by Mormon leader Brigham Young. There are critics and memories of a 2002 bribery scandal.