Readings scores rise for Chicago kids

Sarah Karp is a reporter at WBEZ. A former reporter for Catalyst-Chicago, the Chicago Reporterand the Daily Southtown, Karp has covered education, and children and family issues for more than 15 years. She is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. She has won five Education Writers Association awards, three Society of Professional Journalism awards and the 2005 Sidney Hillman Award. She is a native of Chicago.
The research experiment created by a team of Maui High School students was selected to be aboard an upcoming NASA balloon flight. HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol talked with the students and one of their advisors to learn more.