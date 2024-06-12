Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Several pro immigrant organizations -- the ACLU, National Immigrant Justice Center, and Texas Civil Rights Project—filed the first lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s executive actions restricting asylum in the Southern border.