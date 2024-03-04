Here are key results in North Carolina's 2024 primaries

North Carolina holds primaries for president and state and federal office-holders on March 5.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is term-limited, and to replace him, Attorney General Josh Stein is considered the leading candidate in the Democratic primary, while Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is the front-runner in the GOP contest.

The U.S. House races have also been scrambled by a new congressional map enacted by Republican legislators that is far more favorable to their party. If no candidate wins a majority in any congressional or state primary, a runoff is held with the top two vote-getters in May.

President Biden, former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are vying for their party's delegates.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

