© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kaiser Permanente mobile health vehicles move to new location in Lahaina

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published November 27, 2023 at 10:11 AM HST
Photo courtesy of Kaiser Permanente

Two mobile health vehicles operated by Kaiser Permanente on Maui have a slight change in location starting Monday.

They will still operate at the Royal Lahaina Resort but will shift to the tennis courts.

The mobile health vehicles are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Their services are open to anyone in the community. Kaiser Permanente staff at the mobile clinics provide first aid, wound care, pediatric care, pharmacy services and vaccinations.

OB-GYN services are also available every Friday.

Free transportation to the mobile health services at Royal Lahaina Resort is provided to and from the hotels on Kāʻanapali Circular Shuttle.

For more information, click here.

FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Aug. 11, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi. Maui authorities said Thursday, Sept. 14, that they are planning to start letting residents and business owners make escorted visits to their properties in the restricted Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area later this month. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Latest on the Maui wildfires

HPR News Staff
See stories by HPR News Staff
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio