Kaiser Permanente mobile health vehicles move to new location in Lahaina

Two mobile health vehicles operated by Kaiser Permanente on Maui have a slight change in location starting Monday.

They will still operate at the Royal Lahaina Resort but will shift to the tennis courts.

The mobile health vehicles are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Their services are open to anyone in the community. Kaiser Permanente staff at the mobile clinics provide first aid, wound care, pediatric care, pharmacy services and vaccinations.

OB-GYN services are also available every Friday.

Free transportation to the mobile health services at Royal Lahaina Resort is provided to and from the hotels on Kāʻanapali Circular Shuttle.

For more information, click here.