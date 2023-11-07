© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Interview of a lifetime: What it was like to talk with the legendary Barbra Streisand

By Brittany Luse
Published November 7, 2023 at 11:56 AM HST

NPR's Juana Summers talks with It's Been a Minute host Brittany Luse about her interview with legend Barbra Streisand, whose memoir is out.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
