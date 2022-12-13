United Airline CEO is proud of the deal with Boeing for 787 Dreamliners

Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Gov. Josh Green has officially named a director for every state department. Most nominees have decades of experience in related government agencies, while a handful of people come from the private sector.
Local governments across the country are discussing laws to establish “sensitive places,” where concealed firearms are not allowed. One bill has already passed through the Hawaiʻi County Council, and a similar bill was introduced at the Honolulu City Council.