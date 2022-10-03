My Unsung Hero: A therapist remembers someone who comforted her on a bad day

The U.S. Department of Education awarded HPU $3.35 million for its Hoʻokō Project. It aims to provide qualified undergraduates with enhanced advising and tutoring — as well as free textbooks and summer tuition for their first two years.
The mental health of Hawaiʻi's students is a priority for many educators and state officials. Educators and staff are being leaned on to help students, but some say public schools aren't utilizing every available resource — and even that has its own challenges. HPR's Casey Harlow has more.