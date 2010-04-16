Donate
Brooklyn, Iceland And Outer Space: New Classical CDs

By Tom Huizenga
Published April 16, 2010 at 9:21 AM HST

Classical music is thriving these days, thanks to young, smart musicians who don't always perform in traditional concert halls. Icelandic composer Daniel Bjarnason recently played a trendy club in New York's Greenwich Village, while the string quartet Brooklyn Rider wowed a crowd of indie rockers last month at Austin's South by Southwest music festival. NPR Music's Tom Huizenga and Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz spin these new recordings, and also indulge in the lush sounds of a soprano on her way to stardom and the world's best composer under the age of 40.

Brooklyn Rider
1 of 5  — Brooklyn Rider
/
Daniel Bjarnason
2 of 5  — Daniel Bjarnason
/
Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky sings Verdi
3 of 5  — Soprano Sondra Radvanovsky sings Verdi
/
Cover for Thomas Ades: Tevot
4 of 5  — Cover for Thomas Ades: Tevot
/
Pianist Till Fellner plays Beethoven
5 of 5  — Pianist Till Fellner plays Beethoven
/

Tom Huizenga
Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music.
