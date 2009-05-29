The Unabomber's Brother Tells His Story

From 1978 to 1995, Theodore Kaczynski mailed 16 bombs that killed three people and injured 23. He was identified and arrested largely because his brother had begun to suspect that he was the Unabomber and contacted authorities.

For the first time, David Kaczynski has written about his relationship with the brother he grew up with and admired.

Kaczynski talks with host Scott Simon about his essay, which appears in a new collection called Brothers: 26 Stories of Love and Rivalry.

