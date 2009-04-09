Donate
New Tunes From Rudd's 'Trombone Tribe'

Fresh Air | By Kevin Whitehead
Published April 9, 2009 at 5:00 AM HST

On his new album Trombone Tribe, trombonist Roswell Rudd plays with a number of groups including his own sextet, Trombone Tribe.

Rudd began his career as a trombonist in a traditional jazz band called Eli's Chosen Six at Yale University. He went on to become a leading trombonist in the jazz avant-garde scene of the 1960s and 1970s. Throughout the 1980s Rudd lived in New York's Catskill Mountains, playing in various house bands at the old resort hotels there. In the 1990's he re-emerged on the music scene and explored different genres of music from around the world.

Fresh Air's jazz critic Kevin Whitehead has a review of Trombone Tribe.

Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.
