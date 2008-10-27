The Rev. Forrest Church, Living 'Love And Death'

Unitarian minister Forrest Church was diagnosed with terminal esophageal cancer last February. He has written and edited over 20 books since 1985. His latest, Love and Death, is a memoir that confronts the prospect of death and, in the process, offers readers a meditation on the end of life.

Forrest Church is Minister of Public Theology of the Unitarian Church of All Souls in New York City. He served as Senior Minister until late 2006 and is widely regarded as a leader of liberal religious thought.

