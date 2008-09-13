Woodward Charges Bush With 'Odd Detachment'

The war in Iraq has been President Bush's war, but Bob Woodward's new book, The War Within, charges that the commander in chief has maintained "an odd detachment from its management."

Woodward says that Bush delegated key strategy decisions — including the number of brigades to send in the surge — to Stephen Hadley, his assistant for national security affairs. He add that while the troop surge has helped to stabilize the situation in Iraq, it isn't solely responsible for the reduction in violence.

"Top secret operations [were] going on that really had a tremendous impact in the drop in violence," says Woodward.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.